CONTROVERSIAL: New fisheries regulation changes explained

THE new Fisheries regulations came into effect in Queensland on September 1 after a period of consultation.

According to the State Government, they included a number of changes to rebuild snapper, pearl perch and scallop stocks.

These are all considered depleted, with stock levels under the nationally recommended 20 per cent biomass level.

Changes included increasing the pearl perch minimum legal size limit from 35cm to 38cm and the king threadfin minimum legal size limit from 60cm to 65cm on the east coast.

A new seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch applies from July 15 to August 15 each year.

Mulloway and scaly jewfish must be kept whole while on board a vessel, while black jewfish will become a no-take species for all sectors when the total allowable commercial catch is reached.

For recreational anglers, the mud crab limit has been reduced from 10 to seven.

Boat limits for nine priority black-market species will be two times the possession limit, calculating mud crab, prawns, snapper, black jewfish, barramundi, shark, Spanish mackerel, sea cucumber and tropical rock lobster.

These limits do not apply for charter fishers.

The possession limit for blue swimmer crabs was reduced from no limit to 20, while for molluscs and gastropods, including pipis, the possession limit was reduced from 50 to 30.

A general possession limit of 20 was introduced for all species without a prescribed possession limit, excluding some bait species.

Tinana Creek and its tributaries upstream of the Teddington Weir wall were closed to all forms of fishing.