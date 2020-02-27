Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
Music

Controversial festival heads for the hinterland

Stuart Cumming
26th Feb 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE controversial Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival is set to be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a late change in venue arrangements.

The festival made headlines in April last year when attendees Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening, from the Sunshine Coast, died from mixed drug toxicity.

Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram
Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram

The festival was being held near Warwick when the pair were found dead in a tent.

A post on the festival's Facebook page earlier this week said organisers could not get the support of local authorities to hold the event in NSW but had been welcomed by management of LandCruiser Mountain Park at Jimna.

The music, arts and camping festival is due to be held on the Easter long weekend.

More Stories

Show More
festival jimna landcruiser park rabbits eat lettuce
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News IN RECENT years, papers in the Wide Bay have covered some disturbing cases of men in court over child porn.

        Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        premium_icon Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        News CANE growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term...

        Irrigators alerted for weeding maintenance

        premium_icon Irrigators alerted for weeding maintenance

        News SUNWATER has released information to irrigators who might be affected by...

        Candidates focus on Moore Park Beach

        premium_icon Candidates focus on Moore Park Beach

        News “It’s Moore Park Beach’s turn,” said Cr Jason Bartels.