Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has put his incredible Sydney home on the market, with a permanent move to his northern NSW retreat on the cards.
Property

Controversial chef Pete Evans lists luxe Sydney home

by Owen Roberts
18th Aug 2020 3:47 PM

Celebrity chef Pete Evans and his wife Nicola Robinson have put their luxury southeastern Sydney home up for sale.

The pair built the five-bedroom Malabar property just 18 months ago with a number of opulent features, including a skateboard half-pipe, a lap pool, four-person spa and even a gym.

As expected, the kitchen is at the heart of the home while there is also an edible garden with herbs.

Stunning interiors.
Peter Goulding and Theo Karangis of NG Farah real estate have a $3.2 million price guide ahead of a September 12 auction.

The controversial Evans is selling up ahead of a move to the NSW north coast, where he has a multimillion-dollar health retreat. He will soon be opening a healing clinic in Byron's new commercial precinct, The Habitat.

Backyard fun for the whole family.
Perfectly suited to active families, the home, on a 588sqm block, also has a wellness studio with infrared sauna and a tea room, while there are Tesla solar panels and a powerwall in the double garage.

The lap pool.
The original property was purchased by Evans and Robinson in 2014 for $1.27 million before it was knocked down and rebuilt.

Earlier in the year the couple sold their other Malabar home in an off-market deal worth $2.76 million.

 

Originally published as Controversial chef Pete Evans lists luxe Sydney home

A relaxing retreat for the whole family.
Pete Evans and Nicola Robinson. Source: Instagram
A huge bench in the kitchen.
The huge main bedroom.
