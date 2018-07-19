‘Stay inside’: Thick smoke causes chaos

There will be controlled burns happening on the Gold Coast in the coming days.

THICK smoke blanketing the Gold Coast this morning has forced people to don face masks and schools to cancel outdoor play time.

Much of the city woke to a haze with heavy smoke from overnight hazard reduction burns covering the Glitter Strip from the hinterland to the ocean.

It has forced some schools to issue a 'smoke alert' advising parents that children will be kept inside during lunch breaks and physical education lessons would be held in school halls today due to the respiratory risks.

Parents have also been spotted wearing face masks at school drop-off this morning.

"Please be advised that due to the heavy smoke in the area we will be running our wet weather roster for lunch breaks today, which means that all children will be inside during the lunch breaks," read an email from Park Lake State School at Pacific Pines.

View from the Broadwater as smoke covers the city. Photo: Glenn Hampson

"Physical education lessons will also be held inside today in the school hall."

Residents in Pacific Pines reported they were forced to wear face masks while walking the dog.

Others say the smoke has caused respiratory issues, including asthma attacks.

The smoke is set to stick around until next week with more hazard reduction burns planned.

From last night, QFES began conducting "hazard reduction burns" which will continue until Monday July 23 from as far up as North Stradbroke Island and as far south as Tallai.

Queensland Fire warned locals who may be affected by smoke to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

They also warned that smoke may decrease visibility on roads so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

See below for the list of Gold Coast affected areas.

NORTH STRADBROKE ISLAND: The QPWS and the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) will be conducting hazard reduction burns within protected estate from Blaksley Anchorage to Jumpinpin, North Stradbroke Island, from Wednesday (18/07) to Monday (23/07).

TALLAI: City of the Gold Coast will be conducting a hazard reduction burn at Range Road Reserve on Tallai Road, Tallai on Wednesday (18/07), Thursday (19/07) and Friday (20/07).

NERANG NATIONAL PARK: The QPWS will be conducting a planned burn within Nerang National Park on Wednesday (18/07) and Thursday (19/07), weather permitting. Smoke may be seen in the Nerang, Mount Nathan, Guanaba, Maudsland and Pacific Pines areas.

During the planned burn these areas are closed to public access:

Centre Road from emergency marker NG2 south to NG5

Nerang Break from emergency marker NG5 south west passed NG6 and NG8, then north west to Mount Nathan Road

Western Break from emergency marker NG2 west then south to Mount Nathan Road

All areas inside these breaks.

For more information visit the QFES website: qfes.qld.gov.au