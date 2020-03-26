Contractors selected for Paradise’s spillway reduction works

IN A matter of weeks, essential works to reduce the Paradise Dam spillway by about 5m are scheduled to start with CPB Contractors awarded the contract.

SunWater Chair Leith Boully said CPB Contractors would undertake the works following a highly competitive tender process.

“The firm was selected after a rigorous procurement and due diligence process highlighted a proven capacity to efficiently and effectively deliver complex projects of this type and size,” she said.

“Works will start in April with site preparation,” she said.

“We expect physical construction work to commence on the dam wall in May.

“Completion of the Essential Works is expected in 2021. Works on the dam wall this year aim to reduce risks before the next wet season.”

Ms Boully said the Essential Works would lower the primary spillway wall by five metres as an interim step to achieve early dam safety improvements.

The dam’s capacity was reduced to 42 per cent to enable work to proceed.

While queries about worker social distancing COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Boully assured SunWater was working closely with CPB Contractors to make appropriate arrangements for worker safety.

“There is no doubt that if people were to become unsafe that we will address that,” she said.

The spillway reduction is set to proceed in conjunction with additional testing on the dam after the release of the Building Queensland Paradise Dam Options Assessment yesterday.

Outlining several long-term options for the dam’s future, the report made clear that further investigation and testing was required before a decision could be made.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham the testing was expected to be completed by the end of the year to allow Building Queensland to progress with their detailed assessment and produce a detailed business case next year.