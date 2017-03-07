Contractors out and about reading water meters

ADDING UP: Water consumption charges resulting from the meter readings will be included on the next Bundaberg Regional Council rate notice, to be delivered in July and August.

WATER meter reading contractors have started reading meters throughout the region.

And ratepayers have been reminded if they experience a water leak they may be eligible for relief.

Water consumption charges resulting from the meter readings will be included on the next rate notice, to be delivered in July and August.

Bundaberg Regional Council says it will try to advise ratepayers in writing if their water consumption is considerably higher than normal, as it may indicate a water leak on their property

The proposed water meter reading schedule is Bundaberg city (February to April), Bargara and surrounds (April to May), Gin Gin and surrounds (May) and Childers and surrounds (May to June).

All water meter reading contractors carry official council identification.

For any inquiries regarding water charges phone Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699.