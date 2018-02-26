Contractors begin reading water meters in region

WATER WISE: A spokesman said the council encouraged residents to monitor their water usage.

BUNDABERG Regional Council's water meter reading contractors have started reading meters in the region for the half-year period ending June 30.

Water consumption charges resulting from the meter readings will be included on the next rate notice, to be delivered in July and August.

The proposed water meter reading schedule is as follows:

Bundaberg City: February-April

Bargara and surrounds: April-May

Childers and surrounds: May-June

Gin Gin and surrounds: June

A spokesman said the council endeavoured to advise ratepayers in writing if their water consumption was considerably higher than normal, as that may indicate a water leak.

However, the council encourages ratepayers to monitor their own water usage, shown on their water meters, to detect a leak as soon as possible, which the spokesman said would save water and reduce their water charges.

Click here to learn how to read a water meter.

Should ratepayers experience a water leak they may be eligible for relief from higher than normal water charges. A copy of the council's Water Leak Relief Policy is also available on the council's website or from any Council Service Centre.

The council's water meter reading contractors are required to return soil or other material that is removed from the meter box when they take a reading, which prevents drains being blocked or ratepayer lawns being damaged by anything removed from the meter box.

For the safety of the contractors, a council spokesman asked that residents secure animals within their properties.

All water meter reading contractors will carry official council identification.

For further inquiries, phone 1300 883 699 or email ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.