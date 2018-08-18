Menu
NO COMMENT: Ex-HMAS Tobruk sinking contractor Birdon has refused to reveal whether it was insured in light of Keith Pitt MP's demand for answers regarding the failed scuttling in Parliament.
Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

Sarah Steger
18th Aug 2018 6:05 AM
THE contractor behind the failed scuttling of the Tobruk has refused to confirm whether or not they were insured for the job.

When ex-HMAS Tobruk was sunk off Bundaberg seven weeks ago, an emotional Birdon disposal manager held nothing back.

Opening up about the mixed emotions going through his mind, Trent Raines expressed how proud he was of his crew's achievements in the lead-up to the big day.

Two months later, the company specialising in end-of-life ship disposals has been far less forthcoming.

After contacting the firm yesterday morning, the NewsMail was told no comment would be made in regards to the company's insurance.

The question was posed following Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's demand for answers from the State Government on Wednesday.

The HMAS Tobruk leans to the starboard side as it sinks in the waters of Hervey Bay.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Science said it was premature to comment about final arrangements for the attraction.

"The Queensland Government is working closely with ex-HMAS Tobruk's contractor to compile as much relevant information as possible," they said.

"We want to ensure we are fully informed about all the options available including their risks and benefits before making a decision."

The department said part of the ongoing discussions revolved around the potential costs involved in righting the vessel currently lying on its side.

"These deliberations are not yet finalised," a spokesperson said.

"We thank the people of Bundaberg for their patience as we carry out a full assessment.

"The ex-HMAS Tobruk will be a world-class dive site and an important tourist attraction. An informed decision on the final orientation will be made in due course."

