'Contaminated' bricks used in Bundy couple's house build

THE excitement of seeing their new home come together, brick by brick, has been delayed for a Bundaberg couple after their builder made an unusual discovery.

Bundy Homes' Deborah Randall said the company was using PGH Velour bricks in Crevole, a pale white flat brick, for a house on Gangajang Dr in Kalkie about four weeks ago.

They seemed perfect at first.

"When they were delivered on site they looked fine,” Mrs Randall said.

"Our brickie is very particular - they don't put up bricks with any imperfections.

"It wasn't until they started to wash down the bricks that little pebbles started popping out.”

Laying came to a halt and the team sent photos to brick supplier PGH, who were just as surprised.

"I had the PGH rep in here yesterday,” Mrs Randall said.

"He said in the 30 years he's been dealing with the company he's never seen anything like it.”

PGH state sales manager Bob Ford did not respond to the NewsMail's calls before deadline but on social media he confirmed: "It was Crevole that had some contamination in the raw material from the recent floods and experienced severe lime popping after the cleaning process.

"(We've) never had it happen before.”

PGH have covered the cost of a new batch of bricks and Bundy Homes are now re-bricking the home - by no means an easy task.

"We'd put up 7000 bricks - the place was two-thirds complete,” Mrs Randall said.

"We had done internal work as well, so you can't just take it down - we've had to cut the bricks and take sections out.”

After carefully testing a dozen samples from PGH plants, Bundy Homes is confident the contamination was a one-off.

"We've used that brick many times - it's a popular brick with a really nice finish,” Mrs Randall said.

"It's a good news story - our clients were totally happy with how everything was handled.”

Architect Tomas O'Malley said he had recommended the same bricks for a client, and was reassured after PGH addressed the problem.