Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years." Getty Images
Offbeat

Contact lens removed from eye after 28 years

by Jennifer Cockerell
18th Aug 2018 9:35 AM

A woman spent 28 years with a contact lens stuck in her eye after she assumed it had been knocked out during a game of badminton.

The lens was only discovered when the 42 year-old went to her GP when her upper left eyelid became swollen and droopy.

An MRI scan at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed she had a cyst - with the rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens lodged inside it.

It emerged that the woman, who has not been named, had been hit in the eye with a shuttlecock when she was 14 years old.

Both she and her mother thought that the contact lens was knocked out of her eye and lost. She never wore RGP lenses again.

The case came to light after it was reported in the British Medical Journal.

"This case report exhibits the longest time between traumatic RGP lens migration into the eyelid and presentation of eyelid swelling," said the authors of the case report.

"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years."

Dr Sirjhun Patel, specialist registrar in ophthalmology, said the case was an "exceptional scenario".

"I would like to reassure patients that contact lenses are safe when used appropriately," he added.

"It is recommended to have regular checks ups from your optometrist and to always seek help when you have any concerns."

Related Items

Show More
contact lens editors picks health vision

Top Stories

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News A $2.4 MILLION debt has thrust the future of one of Bundaberg's oldest hotels into uncertainty.

    REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    Health Second department to open its doors soon

    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners