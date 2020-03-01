Consulate of Italy dignitaries visit Bundaberg

Italian consulate for Wide Bay Gabriela Corridore, Italians Abroad for Queensland and Northern Territory committee president Mariangel Stagnitti, incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey, and consul of Italy for Queensland and Northern Territory Salvatore Napolitano. Picture: Supplied.

Italian consulate for Wide Bay Gabriela Corridore, Italians Abroad for Queensland and Northern Territory committee president Mariangel Stagnitti, incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey, and consul of Italy for Queensland and Northern Territory Salvatore Napolitano. Picture: Supplied.

BRISBANE’S Consulate of Italy visited the Waves Club on Friday, to collect digital fingerprints for Italian passports.

Consolato d’Italia Brisbanerepresentatives also visited the Hall of Aviation, the Port of Bundaberg, and the Hummock.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey met consulate representatives while they visited Bundaberg on Saturday, including Consul for Italy Salvatore Napolitano.

“The Consul was interested in the connection between Bundaberg’s Bert Hinkler and Italy, where he tragically died, and we’re looking at how we can foster stronger cultural links,” Cr Dempsey said.

Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper also helped host the Italian dignitaries. “We expanded and commenced a substantial new era in our relationship,” Cr Cooper said.