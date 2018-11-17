Man stabbed in the back in public brawl

Skerry stabbed the man in the back during a public brawl.

A CONSTRUCTION worker left a man fighting for his life after stabbing him in the back and neck during a violent brawl at the Surfers Paradise Beer Garden after a professional boxing match.

Zachary Sameul Anthony Skerry, 25, will be out of prison just in time for Christmas after being sentenced to three years jail with parole release on December 20. He has been in jail for 15 months.

Skerry pulled a knife during the violent brawl on August 27 last year, stabbing a man in the back and neck.

He pleaded guilty yesterday in the Southport District Court to unlawful wounding and possessing a glass pipe.

The brawl broke out after the televised boxing bout between 11-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Judge Richard Jones said it was of significance the victim was stabbed when his back was turned.

"The community is sick to death of violence committed in a public place," he said.

The three-to-four centimetre wound to the victim's neck was life-threatening and required surgery.

Defence barrister John Fraser said: "A fight breaks out and his brother was glassed in the side of the head and ends up with a large gash.

"One witness speaks about people arming themselves with glasses and using them as weapons. My client arms himself with a knife and starts swinging."

Skerry leaned forward in the dock before sentencing, smiling and waving at about a dozen supporters who were sitting in the back of court.