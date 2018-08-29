Construction begins on Dawson Hwy service station

MAJOR RETAILER: A segment of the draft plans for the Shell service station, convenience supermarket and drive-through retailers on the Dawson Hwy at West Gladstone.

THE first concrete has been poured for Gladstone's newest service station, with the first stage of the project expected to be completed by Christmas.

Construction officially began last Monday at the Dawson Hwy site, which sits adjacent to the train tracks between KFC and the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Pitman Properties director Paul Pitman said the project would progress as a staged development, with the service station itself the first stage to be completed.

The $4 million, four-bowser station was approved by Gladstone Regional Council in January last year, and when complete will be the only service station on the highway between BP Gladstone Airport at Clinton and the Puma service station near the Glenlyon St intersection.

The site was originally earmarked for a 52-unit two-storey motel in 2011, but Mr Pitman has previously said those plans fell through due to the collapse in the accommodation market.

"We built Route 66 in Emerald and we were going to put another Route 66 on the site (in Gladstone), but the problem with the motel business here is the worker accommodation at Heritage Village has swamped the town," he told The Observer last year.

When the project is complete, the site will also be home to a convenience-style supermarket and three fast-food outlets.

Expressions of interest are still being sought for those fast-food spaces, with two 60sqm spaces on offer, as well as a third 130sqm drive-through retail spot.