Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site on Brisbane Rd at Booval where Constable Peter McAulay was allegedly struck by teenagers driving a stolen car.
The site on Brisbane Rd at Booval where Constable Peter McAulay was allegedly struck by teenagers driving a stolen car.
Crime

Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

by Jacob Miley
4th Oct 2018 3:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE young police officer fighting for life after allegedly being struck down by a stolen car almost a week ago is communicating with family and hospital staff, as he shows "slight signs" of improvement.

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with his family by his side.

Constable Peter McAulay is reportedly showing “slight signs of improvement” in Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Constable Peter McAulay is reportedly showing “slight signs of improvement” in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Queensland Police confirmed the young officer continued to "show slight signs of improvement".

"Const McAulay has been able to communicate with family and medical staff at the PA Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, including being able to be sat up in bed," a QPS spokesman said.

Const McAulay suffered serious head and internal injuries after being struck by the vehicle, allegedly driven by two teenagers at Booval, west of Brisbane, last Thursday.

booval hit and run peter mcaulay police officer stolen car

Top Stories

    Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    premium_icon Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    News "WE UNDERSTAND it happens more to women than men but it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that.”

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    premium_icon Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    Crime Stats show extreme spike in drug-related offences

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    premium_icon Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    News Pollies clash over traineeship dollars

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners