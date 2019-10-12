Menu
Conor McGregor has said whatever comes his way, "I deserve it”. Picture: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Conor McGregor appears in court over alleged assault in bar

by Ellie Cambridge, The Sun
12th Oct 2019 2:24 PM
CONOR McGregor has appeared in court to face accusations of punching a man in a Dublin pub.

The UFC fighter, 31, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday, before the case was adjourned.

It followed an alleged attack on April 6 at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, Dublin, where McGregor was promoting his brand of whisky.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident emerged in August and appeared to show a man who resembled McGregor throwing a single punch at a man at a bar.

McGregor is facing a single assault charge which carries a fine of $2500 (£1330) or a maximum prison term of six months, or both if he is convicted.

Speaking about the incident previously, McGregor said: "Whatever comes my way, I will face it. Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it."

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March, but later hinted on social media he was ready to reverse that decision.

The hearing was adjourned until November 1.

