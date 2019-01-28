Docker set for lengthy stint on sidelines

Fremantle half-back Connor Blakely is facing at least three months on the sidelines after sustaining a high-grade tear in his right hamstring on Friday.

He is set to see a surgeon this week to decide if surgery is required.

The 22-year-old sustained the tear in an innocuous training incident, injuring an internal tendon in the muscle, but not the tendon which attaches the muscle to the bone.

Fremantle general manager of football Peter Bell said early advice indicated Blakely would take 12 to 14 weeks to fully recover.

"It's obviously disappointing for both Connor and the football club, but we are confident he will be able to return in the first half of the season and have an impact," Bell said in a statement.

Connor Blakely has suffered a serious hamstring injury. Picture: AAP

The news is a serious blow for the Fremantle midfield after Blakely had been earmarked to help fill the midfield hole left by Lachie Neale's trade to Brisbane.

Blakely had been one of the club's best performers in the early stages of last season, averaging 24 disposals and seven marks per game running off half-back and through the midfield before a knee injury ended his year early.