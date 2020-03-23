Connie confirms Married At First Sight partner swap

Connie has revealed that her TV hubby kissed another bride.

Married At First Sight's Connie has confirmed that her partner Jonethen hooked up with another bride during the experiment.

During last night's episode, Vanessa teased MAFS fans by saying there was another cheating scandal apart from Michael and Stacey.

This morning on Hit 96.9 Goulburn Valley, Connie revealed that Vanessa could have been talking about Jonethen.

"There was an almost couple swap between KC and Jonny that never came to air," Connie told radio hosts Josiah and Herbie. "There was a little something going on there, I don't know the full extent of it though."

Connie and Jonny didn’t work out.

Connie said she had no idea why the almost couple swap was never aired on MAFS, saying, "I thought it would have been good TV drama."

Connie told the radio hosts that Jonny and KC kissed, but that it didn't bother her too much at the time.

"This guy (Jonny) had written leave three times. I don't really feel like I was in a position to be upset or jealous. I was just like, 'Yeah, cool'," she said.

Last week, MAFS contestant Natasha, who was matched with Mikey, claimed the producers encouraged KC and Jonny to get together.

"KC and Jonny went on a date," she told the Daily Mail. "They got partnered together and sent on a high-class date."

Drew and KC didn't work out.

For weeks it's been rumoured that KC is now in a relationship with Michael, but the Adelaide businessman shot that down during a recent radio interview.

"Everyone keeps asking me if I'm with KC or if I'm not," he told Nova's Chrissie, Sam and Browny. "Honestly, it's getting fired at me that many times it's ridiculous. I don't honestly know where that came from."

But Michael did reveal that he was dating someone affiliated with MAFS.

"Everyone thinks of the show as being 20 people, but there is 200 people that work on that show, you know what I mean," Michael said. "You meet a lot of people.

"I have met someone I am with now and I would take a bullet for her. She is my world and I am really happy."

Married At First Sight continues on Channel 9 at 7.30pm tonight

