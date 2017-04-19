Connecting with the dead

PSYCHIC: Deb Webber will be at Brothers Sports Club next month.

HAVE you always wondered about psychic ability?

Do you have questions unanswered about loved ones who have passed?

Deb Webber, one of Australia's most famous psychic mediums, will be showcasing her abilities in Bundaberg soon.

The psychic, from Channel 10 and Gem's TV series Sensing Murder, has been communicating with spirits from a very young age.

As a child she grew up on the grounds of a nursing home and subsequently went on to carve a career in geriatric nursing.

Working through agencies, this seemingly "normal” life choice eventually proved too overwhelming as her communication with passing residents shocked and frightened people.

Now as a high profile medium/psychic metaphysical researcher, she receives accolades for the very thing that once sent people running in the opposite direction.

Webber sees, feels and hears messages from other energy sources, providing accurate insights into people's personalities, families and relationships.

Witness her ability to connect with deceased loved ones, have your spiritual questions answered and enjoy a meditation at Brothers Sports Club on Tuesday, May 9.

She will walk through the audience, giving spontaneous readings and connecting those chosen with loved ones in spirit.

Sometimes they are cheeky, sometimes sad, sometimes humorous but always inspiring for those chosen, and also for those who witness the extraordinary detail that Webber can bring through from spirit.

Head along to Brothers Sports Club from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $55 for adults and can be purchased through the website debwebber.com.au.