Josh Quinn and Tataina Quinn are hoping to make people's lives easier when social distancing with their free online fitness classes.
Connecting Bundy with free online fitness class

brittiny edwards
brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 4:45 PM
MOTIVATED to help the community, Raw Awakening and Reclink Bundaberg are taking their classes online for free.

Tataina Quinn from Raw Awakening and Reclink Bundaberg said the two organisations wanted to provide an outlet while people were more isolated.

“We decided to go online to keep people connected. It also allows people to not feel isolated, because no one should feel alone. We should all be supporting each other,” Ms Quinn said.

“As we find ourselves isolated and restricted there is still so much that we can do and get involved in.”

Ms Quinn said the organisations had also partnered with Power within Yoga and Booty and the Beast to bring a range of classes to your living room.

“We will be bringing you fitness tips, yoga online, box fit classes, boot camps, daily challenges and so much more,” she said.

“Classes will be regular and scheduled so people can join in via zoom and we will also be starting up a YouTube channel so people can participate in their own free time.”

As well as providing the online facilities, the organisations have also been making sure kids have access to sporting equipment and are asking for donations.

“We have been getting donations of sporting goods and we have been dropping them off to people around Bundaberg for isolated children,” she said.

“We need more donations of any type that are fun activities for families in this time of need.”

To find out more or to inquire about donating equipment visit Reclink Australia – Street Games and National Sports Bundaberg on Facebook.

