Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Congestion is heavy on the M1 near Worongary after a car and truck crash. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Congestion is heavy on the M1 near Worongary after a car and truck crash. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Parts of M1 a car park for second time today

by Emily Halloran
27th May 2019 1:32 PM

THERE is heavy congestion on the M1 for the second time today after a truck and car collided this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway near Worongary about 12.30pm.

 

Traffic in the southbound lanes on the M1 following a car and truck crash at Worongary.
Traffic in the southbound lanes on the M1 following a car and truck crash at Worongary.

It is understood the crash was "minor" with no patients needing to be hospitalised after paramedics assessed them.

Traffic has been moving slowly from the Molendinar on ramp down to the Merrimac exit.

Motorists had earlier experienced long delays on the M1 following a crash near Reedy Creek at about 7.15am.

One person was transported to Pindara Private Hospital following the accident.

m1 traffic

Top Stories

    Jobs on the horizon: Green light for Bundy solar farms

    premium_icon Jobs on the horizon: Green light for Bundy solar farms

    Politics TWO more commercial solar farms have been approved for the Bundaberg region.

    • 27th May 2019 3:20 PM
    Big award for Bundy business employing more than 150 people

    premium_icon Big award for Bundy business employing more than 150 people

    Business Bundy's big night for business awards

    • 27th May 2019 3:02 PM
    Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    premium_icon Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    News Most Queenslanders are pro-euthanasia

    Couple's plan for farm stay glamping at Splitters Creek

    premium_icon Couple's plan for farm stay glamping at Splitters Creek

    News 'We wanted our kids to have a rural upbringing'