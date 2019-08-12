Menu
Night Owl Bundaberg.
Confusion as Night Owl says it's closed till further notice

Crystal Jones
12th Aug 2019 6:44 PM
BUNDABERG shoppers have been left scratching their heads after Night Owl closed its doors.

The Bourbong St convenience store, which advertised its open hours as 5am-1am, has closed until "further notice”.

Whether the closure is temporary or permanent is unknown.

One local shopper, who contacted the NewsMail, said the front shutter was closed and posters advertising sales were all down.

The sign in Night Owl's window.
The sign in Night Owl's window. Contributed

A sign out front advised shoppers that the store apologised but was closed until further notice.

"It looks like it's been abandoned, everything's turned off,” the shopper said.

The NewsMail attempted to contact both the local store and Night Owl's Brisbane head office, but the chain could not be contacted.

The handwritten sign in the window thanked customers for their support.

