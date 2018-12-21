Confusion around cost of fire break permits in Livingstone

PROTECTIONS: The current town plan is under review in relation to clearing in Livingstone Shire.

PROTECTIONS: The current town plan is under review in relation to clearing in Livingstone Shire. John McCutcheon

LIVINGSTONE'S mayor, Bill Ludwig has clarified confusion around fire break permits in the shire after a reader advised the Courier Mail that contrary to the Premier's claims, there was a $1000 fee from Livingstone Shire for residents wanting to put a fire break in.

Fire breaks on rural land are issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fire warden.

There is no cost but residents need to supply information on what equipment they have, what fire breaks they need and what they plan to burn.

All adjoining neighbours need to be notified.

"If it's major, the fire warden might want to inspect it," Cr Ludwig said.

"If it's in the urban fabric of the town plan then its a different process."

In rural areas, where there is a remnant vegetation overlay of regional significance, residents need to apply for an operational works permit to put a major fire break in.

Cr Ludwig said no-one had yet applied for one and anyone who had enquired had been told there is a fee, which the council is waiving.

"People need to know how much clearing is permissible, but usually fire breaks can be put on boundaries" he said.

The council is in consultation with the State Government over the matter.

"It's something we need to review and amend ... the State controls the town plan," Cr Ludwig said.

"We can't adopt town plan unless they go through it with fine tooth comb.

"nothing can be in contravention with State requirements so we've put it under review and in the meantime we'll waive the fee.

"We just need to know what people are knocking down and why.

"We need to have fire breaks. There is no charge for clearing but we need to know what people are doing (to protect significant remnant vegetation)."