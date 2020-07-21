‘Confronting experience’: Paramedics pitch in at fire scene

Emergency services banded together to support one another on the front line and protect the community when crews were called to the CBD fire late last night.

Around 11pm paramedics, firefighters and police were called to a blaze at the Spotted Dog Tavern which spread to the neighbouring Federal Backpackers.

Queensland Ambulance Service Chief Superintendent Rick Tenthy said the fire situation changed rapidly.

While the fire moved quickly, thankfully all 62 residents in the hostel made it out uninjured.

With the evacuation plans undertaken, Mr Tenthy said their role was to support the other emergency services on scene and ensure the welfare of backpackers.

“As you can imagine it’s a big fire, very aggressive fire so lots of smoke in the immediate area,” he said

“Paramedics on scene did assess a number of people, none of those required any major treatment or transport.

“There was one person transported for a medical condition that was essentially unrelated to the fire.”

He said for the backpackers it was a very confronting experience.

“They are literally evacuated from their beds because the building next door is on fire.

As visitors to the Bundaberg community, many of which were involved in agricultural work, Mr Tenthy said the backpackers were being supported by the local disaster management group and the Bundaberg Regional Council.