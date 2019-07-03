Menu
Braith Ashurst St Marys College, Toowoomba
Braith Ashurst St Marys College, Toowoomba brian cassidy

Sport

CONFRATERNITY IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of league games

3rd Jul 2019 11:57 AM
TODAY is a rest day for the league but these galleries are day one and two of the Confraternity Carnival.

DAY ONE

St John's Catholic College Roma took on Emmaus College Jimboomba on day one:

Shalom College Bundaberg took on St Edmunds College Ipswich on day one:

Iona College Brisbane took on St Mary's College Toowoomba on day one of the carnival: 

St Michael's College Gold Coast took on St Joseph's College Toowoomba on day one:

Ryan Catholic College Townsville took on Assumption College Warwick on day one of the Confraternity Carnival:

St James Catholic  College/Chishlom College Brisbane took on St Patrick's/St Mary's Maryborough/Gympie on day one of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

DAY TWO

St Mary's College Toowoomba took on St Augustine's College Cairns on day two of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

St Patrick's College Mackay took on St Patrick's College Shorncliffe, Brisbane on day two of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg:

Bundaberg News Mail

