CONFRATERNITY: League and netball action from day 4

SHARING the netball and league action from day four.

Netball

St Mary's Catholic College, Cairns took on Marist College, Emerald on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos View Photo Gallery

St Mary's Catholic College, Casino took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rockhampton Grammar School took on Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos View Photo Gallery

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Ascot took on Siena Catholic College, Waterford on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Shalom College took on Unity College on day four.

Photos View Photo Gallery

League

St Columbas College, Caboolture took on Assumption College, Warwick on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Shalom College, Bundaberg took on Trinity College, Beenleigh on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.