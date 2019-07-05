Menu
Sport

CONFRATERNITY: League and netball action from day 4

5th Jul 2019 12:31 AM
SHARING the netball and league action from day four.

Netball

St Mary's Catholic College, Cairns took on Marist College, Emerald on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

St Mary's Catholic College, Casino took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Rockhampton Grammar School took on Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Ascot took on Siena Catholic College, Waterford on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Shalom College took on Unity College on day four. 

League

St Columbas College, Caboolture took on Assumption College, Warwick on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Shalom College, Bundaberg took on Trinity College, Beenleigh on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

