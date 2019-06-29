CONFRA-BOOM: Bundy set for boost from school sports carnival

MANY hands make light work and there has been a substantial team organising what will be one of the biggest sporting events to come to the Bundaberg region this year.

Next week will see the 40th Confraternity Carnival by Queensland Independent Secondary Schools' Rugby League and the 20th Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnivals start in Bundaberg.

While the economic benefits to the region are undeniable, hosting the Confraternity has provided a wave of opportunity to increase the facilities at local grounds like The Waves Sporting Complex.

Committee secretary Tony Castro said the carnival had a beneficial flow-on effect for local clubs, having prompted the development of an additional football field and training facilities.

"If we take a step back, we had a 10-year master plan to further develop our sports complex and when we got the opportunity when Shalom approached us to host the rugby league confraternity, we sort of fast-forwarded the first stages of our master plan to develop a fifth field,” he said.

"The Confraternity Shield needed five fields, we had four.

"We were able then to develop that (fifth) field with full irrigation and lights and then at the same time it enabled us to apply for a government grant and whilst it may not have anything to do with rugby league, we got a half-a-million-dollar grant under the female facilities program for dressing sheds and all related facilities and we were able to benefit from this competition.”

He said before the additional facilities, constraints were being felt with the increase of participation across all sports.

"This is great, this has been a great boost for us at The Waves to be able to host it and also develop additional facilities - and it's good for the town,” he said.

While all the action will be on the field, there's no slowing down at the club but with an active catering team Mr Castro said it was business as usual and "nothing we can't handle”.

Mr Castro said they were envisaging plenty of people through the club doors as they were set to host several league and netball teams.

Shalom College's Simon Gills said the whole town was abuzz in the lead-up to the carnival, which would see everyone in the region benefit.

"When you're hosting 2000 participants, plus another 3000 families that are coming along to watch their kids play, all of a sudden you're up to 5000-6000 people coming to town, everything's fully booked out, there's a real buzz,” he said.

"Everyone's very excited, touch wood the weather will be great.

"It's always a good week.”

Mr Gills said the rugby league competition had progressed to become the largest schoolboy carnival in Australia, with 48 teams.