Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AUTUMN RAIN: Bundaberg will see a wet start to the new season with rain predicted for this week.
AUTUMN RAIN: Bundaberg will see a wet start to the new season with rain predicted for this week. Mike Knott BUN221117WEATHER3
News

Hopes and pain: Bundy rain on way, but so to is El Nino

by Geordi Offord
3rd Mar 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a drier and hotter than normal summer, some much-needed relief is on the way to kick off the first full week of autumn for the Bundaberg region.

It's shaping up as a relatively wet start to the season with showers forecast for much of the week and a possible thunderstorm either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday delivering up to 20mm.

However, that's where the good news ends for our farmers with the Bureau of Meteorology saying the likelihood of an El Nino event forming over the next three months at twice the normal rate.

Meteorologist Adam Woods said there was a 50 per cent chance of an El Nino, which delivers drier and warmer weather conditions.

"This autumn is going to be warmer and drier than usual and we are on El Nino watch," Mr Woods said.

He said the current showers were caused by a strong ridge on the south east coast.

He said the instability could deliver storms during the middle of the week.

"With that storm, Bundaberg could see anywhere between six and 20mm of rain."

Mr Woods said once the trough moves away, more rain could fall on Friday and Saturday.

"It's looking to be a fairly wet week which is good news," he said.

With summer officially over, Mr Woods said the season was Australia's hottest on record.

Bundaberg only received about one-third of its summer rainfall, with 126mm compared to the long-term average of 455mm.

autumn bundaberg weather bureau of meteorlogy el nino el nino watch rain thunderstorm weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'We won't be returning': Campers deliver daming verdict

    premium_icon 'We won't be returning': Campers deliver daming verdict

    Environment FOR SEVEN years Ross and Kate Perry have travelled from Brisbane to camp at Wuruma Dam.

    Tourism hotspot to lose major drawcard

    premium_icon Tourism hotspot to lose major drawcard

    Environment Sunwater moves camping site at popular Burnett dam

    DOLE CAPITAL: Bundy no longer tops Newstart list

    premium_icon DOLE CAPITAL: Bundy no longer tops Newstart list

    News Number on unemployment benefits down 9.8%

    Bundaberg student awarded prestigious university scholarship

    premium_icon Bundaberg student awarded prestigious university scholarship

    News Hollie's high university achievement

    • 3rd Mar 2019 11:48 AM