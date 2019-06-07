Conflict of change still mystifying

I HAVE always been a fan of fireworks.

I love the moment when you are sitting in the dark, and you hear the sound of the firework being launched, knowing there will be an explosion of light against the night sky.

I am so attracted to that moment that I have been known to use it as a metaphor for my experience of God.

I recently got to go to one night of Seafire, an international fireworks competition held on the Gold Coast. I got to see the entries from three countries; the first cab off the rank was New Zealand.

As I sat there marvelling at the artistry of the pyrotechnicians I recalled the last time I had occasion to think about New Zealand in a serious manner.

Of course it was the shootings in Christchurch.

I was struck by the complexity of our human approach to technology.

Here I was sitting on the beach absorbed in beauty of lights in the dark, and remembering a very different moment of darkness, but a darkness that was powered by the same basic chemistry that was powering the fireworks.

For me this is one of the central dilemmas that face humanity: the conflict between progress and the concern for how that progress will be used.

There are myriad different examples in the history of humanity, which extend across a wider array of disciplines than applied chemistry.

I wish I could say that Christianity had all the answers, but it doesn't.

What it does have is a long tradition of offering principles to apply which would hopefully allow us to navigate the foreseen and unforseen consequences of our actions.

At this stage of my life I would suggest that the most significant principle, if not always the easiest to apply, would be that reiterated by Jesus when he was asked which is the greatest commandment.

"'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”

This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: "Love your neighbour as yourself.

"All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22.37-40).

In this context I would like to point out that love does not mean to desire or admire, which is so often how we use the word. Rather, the goal here is to ask what is truly most life-giving for my neighbour, and to have the desire to enact that.