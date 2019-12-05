Menu
Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is on his way to Bundaberg.
Confirmed visit: Labor leader Albanese on way to Bundy

5th Dec 2019 11:39 AM
LABOR leader Anthony Albanese is on his way to Bundaberg.

The NewsMail understands Mr Albanese will be in town next Thursday, where he will hold a media conference at a well-known business.

While further details are limited at this stage, his visit will be welcomed in a region often overlooked by the nation’s political leaders.

In August the NewsMail reported Mr Albanese vowed to reconnect with Queensland as he promised he’d be on his way to Hinkler at some stage.

“As leader, I’ll visit the Sunshine State at least once a month and see as much of it as possible, including Hinkler,” Mr Albanese said.

“I’ll visit Hinkler not to tell locals what I reckon their problems are but to listen to them and work out what a future Labor Government needs to do to improve the lives of the hardworking people of Childers, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and everywhere else.”

