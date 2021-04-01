Menu
A second covid-19 patient is being treated in the Bundaberg Hospital.
News

CONFIRMED: Second covid patient being treated in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
1st Apr 2021 10:25 AM
The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has confirmed this morning that a second patient with Covid-19 is currently being treated at Bundaberg Hospital.

"This patient is also linked to the Byron Bay cluster and travelled together with the other positive case," the health service posted.

"She also tested positive while she was self-isolating following her return.

"Comprehensive contact tracing has been completed and there is believed to be no significant public health risk as a result and at this stage, there are no listed exposure sites in Wide Bay related to this or the other case."

The community is still encouraged to get tested if they have any symptoms or have visited one of the statewide locations identified on the Queensland contact tracing site, including casual contact sites at Maryborough, Gin Gin and Miriam Vale from a separate case.

This week the Bundaberg Fever Clinic experienced its busiest days since opening about 12 months ago.

The NewsMail reported 219 people were tested for Covid-19 on Monday and another 293 on Tuesday, quite the increase from the 20 people who were tested on Sunday and a total of 138 people tested during the week of March 22-28.

To find your nearest fever clinic, click here.

bundaberg hospital covid-19 health wide bay hopsital and health service
Bundaberg News Mail

