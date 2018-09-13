Menu
The patient handover notes were found by a member of the public.
Health

Confidential patient notes found in bin

by Janelle Miles
13th Sep 2018 5:55 PM
QUEENSLAND health authorities have launched an investigation into how dozens of confidential Redcliffe Hospital patient handover notes were found dumped in a bin at an apartment complex.

The Courier-Mail understands the handwritten notes, involving about 50 patients, were found by a member of the public who notified the hospital.

A Redcliffe Hospital spokesman said the notes had been returned to the facility.

"Importantly, these were handwritten handover notes, not copies of patient clinical records," he said.

The hospital has contacted, or attempted to make contact, with the patients whose information was included in the notes.

"We enforce strict guidelines in relation to the storage, review and disposal of clinical documents, in accordance with legislation, and we are taking this matter very seriously," the spokesman said.

"This is completely unacceptable and is a standard we will not accept. As the incident is under investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

