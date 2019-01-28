Confessions from the old-time dance floor

Old-time dances were a battleground when it came to finding a partner.

Old-time dances were a battleground when it came to finding a partner. Mike Richards

HOW times have changed since the 1940s.

Leaving the bush was frightening for me, coming from a place that had only a school and railway station/ post office, and no electricity or running water.

Emergency phone calls were made on the railway call box at the station by the post mistress.

Years later we got a party line. A trip to the big smoke, Bundaberg, for us, was like going to Melbourne.

Bundaberg was only a fraction of the size it is today.

I was such a wimp, shy and timid and scared of men.

Dad had seen to that with things he told me.

Thirty-eight years of flak from writing letters to newspapers has cured me of all that.

I was a wallflower at dances because men thought I was stuck up, but I had a few brave partners.

After I had overcome my homesickness at 18, I began to enjoy life.

At Gladstone I had lovely workmates.

Those of us who liked dancing walked to the Trocodero in a group.

I loved to dance but men would ask a girl next to me and if she refused he would walk away.

I used to think "what about me?”.

The girls said I had to change my ways and instructed me on how to behave on the dance floor with my partners.

I told them I didn't know what to say to them. They replied that I should say something about the weather, a safe subject.

So, I thought I would give it a go. In change partners I looked for a man whom I thought looked kind.

I said to him "gee it is hot tonight!”.

He just looked over my head and said "well then, take it out and cool it!” before whirling off to his next partner.

That little set-back didn't stop me from going to dances, I just had to keep quiet and talk only to my old faithfuls.