Conference set to showcase industry’s latest innovations

Representatives from the sugarcane industry will gather in Bundaberg next month, during a conference that aims to support both young and established professionals.

Members of one of the largest industries in Bundaberg will meet next month to discover the latest advancements in the sector to maximise opportunities and allow for optimal success in the future.

The Case IH Step Up conference will showcase the latest innovations, technology and research available to assist sugarcane farmers.

General manager for Case IH Australia and New Zealand Pete McCann said the conference aimed to bring sugarcane farmers and representatives together from across the region.

"We're proud to be so closely associated with such an important event for the sugarcane industry," Mr McCann said.

"It's a great initiative from Next Gen, bringing together farmers from across the nation's

sugar-growing regions to discuss a range of topics related to the ongoing success, development

and evolution of Australia's cane farming operations."

Designed to support both young and established farmers, millers, researchers and harvesting contractors with the latest innovations and technologies available, the conference encourages participants to share knowledge with other industry professionals.

Organised by Next Gen, officer and Australian Cane Farmers Association director Gerard Puglisi said it was great to have the support of Case IH, after being the major sponsor of the event since 2013.

"We are so pleased to again have the support of Case IH this year," Mr Puglisi said.

"It's really encouraging that a global brand is so supportive of young people in agriculture, and without that level of commitment, the Next Gen program would not be where it is today."

Speakers at the event will include Anders Claassens from Southern Cross University, Andrew Chamberlin from the Queensland Farmers Federation and Matthew Page from Queensland Sugar Limited.

Additionally, Case IH ANZ's product manager for planting, soil management equipment and product specialist for Patriot Sprayers Andrew Kissel will also appear as a guest speaker.

"Sugar is the second largest export crop in Australia after wheat," Mr Kissel said.

"Australian producers have always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of technologies that continue to drive the industry's productivity."

The event will conclude with a gala dinner at the Kalki Moon Distillery.

Postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be the fourth conference of its kind, which is generally held every two years.

The Case IH Step Up conference will be held at the Bundaberg Mulitplex on February 9 and 10.

Ticket prices vary. To register, click here.