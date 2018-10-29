Conditions in place for recycling refund centre

WITH only days left until Bundaberg residents can be given a refund for recycling Bundaberg Regional Council has approved an East Bundaberg development application.

In September, a development application for a Container Refund Point in Bundaberg East was lodged.

Bundaberg's Arcon Metals Recycling wants to convert a shed in East Bundaberg to a drive-through recycling depot.

At the time, director Paul English said Arcon Metals Recycling was excited to expand its recycling business to include drink containers.

"It's a win-win, our business and the community win and the environment wins by reducing litter,” Mr English said.

"The new business will be called Arcon Bottle and Can, trading as ABC Recycling, we will be located around the corner from the Tender Centre over east.”

Last Tuesday it was approved in full with conditions.

These conditions include:

Hours limited to Monday to Saturday trading of 8.30am to 5pm and Sunday and public holidays trading of 9am to noon, unless otherwise approved in writing by the assessment manager.

Electrical and data equipment, including switchboards, power points and light switches, be placed above the defined flood level.

Materials stored on-site must be contained to minimise movement in times of flood, or be readily able to be moved in a flood.

No bulk storage of hazardous material below the defined flood level.

On Thursday locals can start to recycle. The scheme will offer a 10 cent refund provided for empty drink containers between 150ml and 3L returned to a participating CRP.

For more, visit www.containersforchange. com.au