Weather conditions have again eased as bushfires scaled down.
Environment

Conditions ease amid Queensland bushfire chaos

by Sonia Kohlbacher
8th Dec 2019 9:21 AM

Fierce bushfires that swept across southeast Queensland and menaced people's homes significantly eased on Saturday night.

An advice warning has been issued for seven fires stretching from the border with New South Wales to the farming town of Kingaroy, 200km north of Brisbane.

Those fires are at Mount Stanley, Redbank Creek, Patrick Estate on the edge of Lake Wivenhoe, Bundamba out near Ipswich, Maroon in the Mount Barney National Park, Carneys Creek to the west and Cypress Gardens.

A fire that whipped through Cypress Gardens has claimed swathes of bushland, leaving behind smouldering, blackened stumps.

Conditions have eased off, a spokeswoman for Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services said on Sunday morning, however are expected to pick up later in the day.

A high fire danger rating is in place for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt to Cape York Peninsula, and will ramp up to severe in the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders on Monday.

One home was reportedly destroyed in the Bundamba fire on Saturday and set off an explosion in a shipping container full of fireworks.

An emergency zone declared for the area was lifted by police overnight.

