Queensland’s two hottest tourist destinations

ONE of the world's most revered travel bibles has named Brisbane and the Whitsundays as two of the 19 hottest destinations on the planet.

Conde Nast Traveler, one of the most respected magazines in the tourism industry, has published a list of 19 destinations for travellers to visit in 2019 with locations including Egypt, Berlin, Japan and Bhutan sitting on the list next to the Whitsundays and Brisbane.

The publication encourages tourists to visit Whitehaven Beach and experience the Great Barrier Reef, while reporting that Brisbane has been on the rise due to its "super-cool city hotels".

"It's going to be a big 2019 for Queensland," the magazine gushes.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington said both Brisbane and the Whitsundays were world-class locations which perfectly summed up the Queensland way of life.

"The Whitsundays is a truly unique destination where visitors can experience the natural wonder of the Great Barrier Reef, as well as the pristine sands of Whitehaven and the quintessential Queensland spirit of those who live and play on the islands right across the region," she said.

Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island. Picture: Daryl Wright

"Brisbane not only serves as the gateway to the Whitsundays, but is a destination in its own right, boasting five-star hotels, a thriving cultural scene, world-class events and amazing food and wine.

"Being named on Conde Nast's list of must see destinations for 2019 helps further our cause of attracting more international visitors so they can find their perfect next holiday right here in Queensland."

In October, Conde Nast named the Whitsundays as the best islands in the South Pacific, beating out Bora Bora.

Brazil's Raissa Rodriguez said she was not surprised by Brisbane's newfound lofty status.

"The people are kind, the city is organised, clean and the weather is great," she said.