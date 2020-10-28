Concreter avoids jail after sixth drink-driving offence

A serial offending drink-driver was sentenced to two months’ jail, suspended for 12 months, in a Yeppoon court.

MARK Anthony Brody's own lawyer probably summed it up best in court when he said: "It's a woeful traffic history, it really is."

"I can't say anything more about that," solicitor Cam Schroder added.

Brody, a 47-year-old concreter, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on October 15 to drink-driving, unlicensed driving and driving a prohibited vehicle.

The court heard Brody had five previous drink-driving offences on his record, plus a fail to provide a specimen of breath previous.

His rap sheet was certainly nothing to be proud of.

Brody's past drink-driving indiscretions were in 2018 (0.117); 2017 (0.068); 2013 (fail to provide a specimen of breath); 2010 (0.140); 2008 (0.123) and 2004 (0.136).

His latest drink-driving blunder happened at the Burpengary Tavern on August 20, when he was intercepted by police as he drove a vehicle from the carpark of the pub.

This time he blew 0.138.

Magistrate Jason Schubert asked Mr Schroder why his client should not face a custodial sentence.

"Perhaps you could consider a suspended sentence, or a jail sentence with immediate parole would be like a guillotine hanging over his head," Mr Schroder said.

Mr Schubert said he needed to impose a sentence that stopped Brody drink-driving as the concreter kept coming back to court "on a far too regular basis".

"I need a sentence that deters other people in the community, and also one that protects the community.

"I need a deterrent that's going to stop you before you end up killing someone."

Mr Schubert sentenced Brody to two months' jail, suspended for 12 months.

Brody was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

