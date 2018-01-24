Concreter, 19, loses licence for two years

SHOWING disdain for the law, Timothy Andrew Wright decided to drive home after a long day at work despite being disqualified from driving a little more than a month before.

About 11.30pm on December 21, the 19-year-old concreter was stopped by police on Tantitha St, Bundaberg.

He showed police his licence, which had expired on November 23.

To make matters worse, when police officers conducted a licence check, they found Wright had been disqualified from driving for six months on November 16.

Wright faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court for the third time in 12 months and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, disqualified by a court order.

Wright told the court it was a stupid decision and that he had recently broken up with his girlfriend and

he simply wanted to get home.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said his attitude showed disdain for the court.

"I appreciate that you have had some problems and may have had a long day, but that happens to a lot of people in the community and they don't go and break the law,” she said.

Wright was fined $800 and lost his licence for a further two years.

