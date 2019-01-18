Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal.
ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal. Toni Benson-Rogan
News

Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
Katie Hall
by and
18th Jan 2019 8:39 AM

UPDATE: A 61-year-old cement truck driver has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after his truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

The crash, which happened shortly before 8.30am, closed the highway for about an hour, with a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter tasked to transport the man.

 

ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal.
ROLLOVER: Emergency services on the scene of a rollover on the Bruce Highway and Adies Rd, Booyal. Toni Benson-Rogan

A QAS paramedic on scene said the man needed to be cut from the vehicle and suffered a suspected head injury. Initial investigations suggest he may have suffered a medical episode.

The QAS spokesperson said the driver was airlifted in a stable condition but was unconscious for a short amount immediately after the crash, with bystanders helping until emergency services arrived.

The Childers concrete and haulage truck was travelling north with a full load and had slowed to 60km after passing through roadworks just prior to the incident.

 

It's understood the full load of concrete may have lessened the severity of the rollover.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

EARLER: Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said reports came through at 8.26am, and paramedics "as well as other emergency services crews" were on the way.

Initial reports suggest the driver has serious leg and chest injuries.

ambulance breaking breaking news childers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why you didn't win lotto and how to better invest your cash

    premium_icon Why you didn't win lotto and how to better invest your cash

    Offbeat MANY who entered last night's epic $100 million Powerball draw will be licking their wounds today.

    Bundy's baby boom or bust, which suburbs hit the spot?

    premium_icon Bundy's baby boom or bust, which suburbs hit the spot?

    News Bundy suburb birth rates as numbers decline

    Lawyer targeted in laughable online 'porn attack'

    premium_icon Lawyer targeted in laughable online 'porn attack'

    Crime Scammers threaten to reveal local lawyer's 'porn habits'

    KEEP US FARDON-FREE': MP demands serial rapist's location

    premium_icon KEEP US FARDON-FREE': MP demands serial rapist's location

    Crime Local member adamant on keeping Bundaberg 'Fardon-free'