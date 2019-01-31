Concrete solution for busy road users as bridge opens

BUILDING BRIDGES: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd open the new Stoney Creek Bridge on Bucca Rd.

JUST four months ago it was a 60-year-old single-lane timber bridge, supporting heavy vehicles carrying farming inputs, produce and livestock.

Now a new Smiths Creek Bridge, a two-lane concrete structure, has finally officially opened.

Opening the new bridge today, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the new bridge was a win for the community and the many road users who travel the route along Bucca Rd every day.

"Bucca is home to many large farming operations and attracts thousands of visitors each year,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This bridge is also on a road of regional significance, given Bucca Rd's importance as a major school bus route and a detour route when Mt Perry Road is cut during flooding.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the bridge was known as Smiths Creek Bridge by locals, but its gazetted name was Stony Creek Bridge.

"The old 25-metre-long, single-lane timber bridge was around 60 years old and was along a route used frequently by heavy vehicles carrying farming inputs, produce and livestock, so there was a real need to replace the old bridge," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack said the $1.8 million bridge was jointly funded through the Federal Government's $480 million Bridges Renewal Program and Bundaberg Regional Council.