Natalie Sweetapple, Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Jessica Savage will be performing. Crystal Jones
Concert to honour mums

Crystal Jones
9th May 2019 6:21 PM

LOCALS are being invited to a special Mother's Day concert on Saturday at 2pm.

The Songbirds will present Mama, A Tribute to the Women That Raised Us.

Performers Natalie Sweetapple, Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Jessica Savage will perform along with Christie McLucas and guest artist Michael Dart.

The event includes complimentary refreshments at interval and tickets can be purchased from Bout Time Music at 47 Targo St (cash only).

Ticket cost is $35 for adults and $25 for children and pensioners.

The event will be held at the Shalom Performing Arts Precinct.

