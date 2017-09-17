Concerns over kids crossing road near trucks

RISKY TURN-OFF: A woman is concerned that trucks are not driving carefully as they turn from Branyan Drive to Tomato Island Road.

A BUNDABERG woman has shared her concerns for schoolchildren crossing a road where trucks turn into a quarry.

Lynn Merry says she witnessed several risky incidents with trucks moving from Branyan Drv to Tomato Island Rd to get to the Boral quarry.

Branyan Road State School is on Branyan Drv, with Tomato Island Rd running down beside it.

"I was waiting for my son to pick me up when I saw these people driving around the corner,” Ms Merry said.

Living nearby, Ms Merry said she often hears the trucks but it was the first time she saw them turning down that road.

"There were kids aged nine or 10 crossing to get to the school and the guy didn't slow down,” she said.

"They need to use common sense.

"I know they're going to a quarry and they've got a job to do but it's a school.

"They just went flying around that corner.”

Ms Merry said if the children had been on a slightly different part of the road, things could have gone very badly.

"If they hit the kids, they've got to live with that,” she said.

Ms Merry called on truck drivers and the public to be careful when driving near schools.

A spokesman for Boral said the company takes road safety very seriously and would remind drivers to act with care around children.

"We recognise the need for safe and efficient transport of construction materials, which is why Boral is committed to a Road Transport Code of Conduct,” he said.

"We expect and insist that our drivers follow all road rules and regulations, especially when it comes to speed.

"In this particular case, we will remind all Boral drivers on the route to take extra care, given the proximity of the school.”

Branyan Road State School was contacted for comment but a reply was not received.