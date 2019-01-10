Concerns Newstart shake-up sends the wrong message

OBLIGATION REMOVAL: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says Labor's plan for jobseeker requirements is a plan to do nothing.

OBLIGATION REMOVAL: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says Labor's plan for jobseeker requirements is a plan to do nothing. Brian Cassidy

A Letter to the Editor by Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt

THE Labor Party's plan to remove mutual obligations for those on Newstart - fully supported by the Labor candidate for Hinkler (NM, 09/01) - is a plan to do nothing.

Getting rid of mutual obligations for jobseekers is an open invitation from Labor to remain on welfare indefinitely, and they want to take away the requirement to even apply for work.

The Coalition Government has worked hard to reduce the number of working age people throughout Australia on welfare to its lowest level in 30 years.

Welfare is paid by taxpayers to provide temporary assistance to people in their time of need. It is not meant to be a long-term solution but a helping hand.

The Coalition Government is providing programs like Work for the Dole and the Youth PaTH program, which have been shown to be working successfully locally.

If the State Government would sign up to the Skilling Australians Fund there would be another $245 million available for up to 50,000 apprentices and trainees in Queensland alone.

Labor should be ashamed of themselves for their inaction.