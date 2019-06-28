Concerns for Coast man missing since last week

David Berry has been missing from Peachester since last week.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 38-year-old man who has been missing from Peachester since last week.

David Berry was last seen leaving an address on Bald Knob Rd about 7pm on June 19.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as it is out of character for him not to remain in contact.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Logan area.

He is Caucasian, about 168cm tall with a fair complexion, slim build, short light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mr Berry is believed to be travelling in a red 2006 Holden Commodore sedan bearing Queensland registration 651 YYL.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.