Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

9000 breath tests: Shocking statistics from police blitz

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Dec 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Richmond Police District have conducted more than 9000 breath tests since the commencement of Operation Safe Arrival on December 21, which Inspector David Vandergriend said was leading the region.

"Out of that we've had 12 seatbelt offences detected, 133 speeding fines issues, and 160 other offences that have been detected where a penalty notice has been issued," Insp Vandergriend said.

"Local police will continue to enforce the road laws throughout the night up until tomorrow when Operation Safe Arrival is completed."

Double demerits are still in place until tomorrow.

editors picks northern rivers crime northern rivers roads operation safe arrival richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Virgin denies leaving dog out in sun before flight death

    premium_icon Virgin denies leaving dog out in sun before flight death

    News VIRGIN Australia has rejected reports a dog which died on a Boxing Day flight to Sydney was left out in the sun.

    Wedding day nightmare as photographer's car ransacked

    premium_icon Wedding day nightmare as photographer's car ransacked

    Crime Priceless memories stolen after car gets ransacked at reception

    Artificial rain to help turtles live

    premium_icon Artificial rain to help turtles live

    Environment Sand temperatures have been increasing, proving fatal to hatchlings

    Baby formula black market hits Bundy

    premium_icon Baby formula black market hits Bundy

    Business Worried mother sees man filling his car at local shopping centre

    Local Partners