CONCERN RISING: Residents form new flood protection group

Amid the ongoing East Bundaberg Flood Levee discussion at all levels of government residents concerned about local flood protection are far from abandoning ship, forming the new Bundaberg Flood Protection Group.

The newly elected president of the group Sid McKeown has reportedly started a petition calling on the Queensland State Government and the Bundaberg Regional Council to review and implement flood protection measures that will protect those most at risk of future flood events.

The State Government has committed $42.5m to the East Bundaberg Flood Levee, but also requires Commonwealth funding.

Mr McKeown said the East Bundaberg Levee poses "significant construction risks".

"The Rockhampton flood levee was budgeted at $80 million and ended up blowing out to over $180 million and growing," he said.

"The East Bundaberg Flood levee also does very little for the residents of North Bundaberg and other low lying suburbs who were heavily impacted by the 2013 floods.

"We started a petition just prior to Easter and have already had 500 signatures and growing daily.

"People want real flood protection for Bundaberg not just an expensive levee that may never be built."

North Bundaberg resident and local solicitor Tom Marland has joined the flood protection group.

"Flood protection should be about people, not profits," he said.

"There should be review to ensure that the best possible options are implemented to protect the most amount of people possible."

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the east levee was the "number one flood mitigation priority" for the Palaszczuk Government across Queensland and continued to call upon the Federal Government to fund their fair share of the project.

FLOODGATES: Illustration of the Bundaberg East Levee.



"As a part of the Flood Action Plan, the State Government has completed a range of works to support safe and early evacuation measurers for residents not protected by the levee and continues to review further infrastructure that would be able to support a mass evacuation," he said.

"All of the modelling demonstrates that residents over North will not suffer increased flooding because of the East Levee.

"Unfortunately, a levee cannot be positioned along the banks of the of Bundaberg North due to the sand based banks not having the strength to uphold such a weight of stretched concrete."

Mr Smith said he had met with a number of locals so they could share their concerns.

"I continue to give my support to the levee, assured of its safety and benefit to the community," he said.

"I am also in constant discussion with the Minister's Office and Department as to future flood mitigation and evacuation projects."

The East Bundaberg Flood Levee plans.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said flood protection was vital for community safety.

"The east levee was identified as the most viable flood mitigation option, delivering the most cost-effective solution after years of studies, peer review and consultation," he said.

"Professional engineers have said there is no affordable way to flood proof North Bundaberg; it would take much more than Mr Marland's optimism and a few tractors."

Cr Dempsey said the area forms part of the Burnett River flood plain and the focus there needs to be on improved warnings and safe evacuation.

The comments from Cr Dempsey come in the wake of a post on the 'Tom Marland - food for thought and thought for food' Facebook page.

Part of the post reads:

"The options to actually protect those people who are actually at risk of a future flood aka the residents of North Bundaberg - has been dismissed as being too expensive.

"Give me a cheque for $100 million and a few good machinery operators on farmer rates not inflated Government rates and I'll build a moat big enough to save both North Bundaberg and every other flood risk property in Bundaberg and still have enough left over to pay for a few rounds at the "flood free" Railway and Young Aussie Hotel.

"It won't be pretty - like the proposed East Bundaberg Levee - but it will be pretty effective for the people of North Bundaberg."

The Bundaberg Flood Protection Group is holding a public meeting at 5.30pm on Monday, April 19 at the Railway Hotel.

