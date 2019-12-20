Concern raised over Bundy’s proposed super internet scheme

BUNDABERG’S ratepayers should not be paying for the rollout of superfast internet, said mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn.

Bundaberg councillors have decided to further investigate the ‘10 Gigaberg’ scheme which could allow local speeds of 10,000 Megabits per second.

But Cr Blackburn has criticised the scheme by saying the Federal Government invested $50 billion into the NBN Co rollout, and that if the new scheme went ahead, ratepayers would be paying twice for internet infrastructure.

The Bundaberg Regional Council should not set itself up to be a telecommunications company and should leave it to private businesses to lead the rollout, Cr Blackburn said.

A report weighing up what the council should do to deal with poor download speeds, including doing nothing and allowing the market to take care of itself, was discussed in the closed section of Tuesday’s council meeting.

When the public was allowed back into the meeting, councillors voted to continue investigations, including costs.

“Any ongoing budget and resource allowances required beyond the current financial year are to be considered as part of the 2020-21 budget development process,” the motion included.

Cr Blackburn said she wanted to discuss the matter further in front of the public gallery before she voted.

She was allowed to do so, as long as she did not breach confidential aspects, but Cr Blackburn changed her mind and said she would instead vote against the motion. When asked after the meeting why she did not raise further concerns in the council meeting, Cr Blackburn said; “the Mayor shut me down before I had the opportunity to say a word … I felt there was a veiled threat if I said the wrong thing.”

Cr Dempsey did not respond, but during the meeting he said concerns could have been raised in the confidential section of the meeting.

“That request was put forward to everyone in the room to councillors,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s strategic projects director Ben Artup said the council was yet to examine the cost, and to know the role it would have to increase local internet speed.

But faster internet was “critical” to Bundaberg. The NBN was designed to move data across locations, while Gigaberg would address localised storage.

“If you want to be a competitive town in the 21st century and you can’t get reliable data and access to it, you’re going to be left behind,” Mr Artup said.