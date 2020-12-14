Menu
A Little Tern named Luke. The species is endangered in Queensland. Photo: AAP /Sue Graham
Environment

Concern for endangered bird at CQ tourism spot

Timothy Cox
14th Dec 2020 1:42 PM
QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service rangers have erected signage at Byfield National Park's Sandy Point to deter people from disturbing nesting shorebirds on and around the spit.

Sandy Point is a shorebird roosting site off the Great Barrier Reef and sits within the boundary of the Shoalwater and Corio Bays Area Ramsar wetlands.

Ramsar wetlands are those that are rare, unique, or important for conserving biological diversity.

Sandy Point hosts the single largest count of Little Terns, a species of bird that is endangered in Queensland.

The signs were erected to help ensure the shorebirds survived their 25,000km return trip next year and to discourage driving on the spit, which may harm shorebirds and other wildlife.

Farnborough Beach.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the message was important now because of an expected increase in visitors to the area.

"We all know that visitors love to come to experience our beautiful part of the world, especially around the summer holidays," she said.

"We want to make sure that locals and visitors who are coming to enjoy our slice of paradise make sure that they are aware of the rules and keep our backyard beautiful."

Dogs are not permitted on Farnborough Beach and Corio Bay beaches next to the national park section of Sandy Point, though dogs are permitted elsewhere on Farnborough Beach.

People who drive on vegetated dunes and foredunes risk an on-the-spot fine of $266.

People who harm shorebirds and eggs face a maximum penalty of $30,026.

endangered species farnborough beach little terns
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

