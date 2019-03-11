Compulsory voting poll results in and Bundy stance is clear

BALLOT BLUES: Polls reveal locals are in agreeance with other Queenslanders when it comes to council voting reform.

POLL results show Bundaberg voters are falling in line with the rest of the state when it comes to their opinion on compulsory preferential voting in council elections.

Plans to introduce compulsory preferential voting - requiring every box on a ballot paper to be numbered - were announced late last month by local government minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Part of a raft of suggested reforms, the move would bring local government in line with state and federal, Mr Hinchliffe said.

But when the NewsMail polled its readers in a non-scientific online poll, 71 per cent said they wanted council voting to be left as is.

Similarly, according to the Local Government Association of Queensland, more than 70 per cent of Queenslanders are content with optional preferential voting.

The Colmar Brunton poll, commissioned by the LGAQ, also found that most Queenslanders rated local councils more trustworthy than federal and state governments.

The poll surveyed more than 1200 people across Queensland between February 28 and March 5.

LGAQ president and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the poll's findings showed there was no good reason for the government to make changes to the system of electing local councils in Queensland.

"Seven out of 10 voters in Queensland do not want these changes because they are happy with the way the current system of optional preferential voting operates," Cr Jamieson said.

"Forcing people to number every square in council elections is a solution to a problem that does not exist."

The poll found that while trust among Brisbane residents is high for both local council and state government, a higher proportion of Brisbane residents indicated trust for their local council.

Trust in state government is lower outside the south-east corner of the state than it is in Brisbane, while trust in the federal government is low across the board.

It also found there was strong support for campaign spending caps in local council elections, but a lack of support for public funding of election campaigns.

On Facebook, NewsMail readers discussed the proposed change to voting.

Mike Rows said he thought it was a bad move to force voters to number every box.

"I think preferences should be stopped at two, otherwise my vote could end up contributing to a candidate I object to," he said.

Sandra Lee Clarke agreed.

"I want to vote 1 for the person I want and not have to fill in boxes for those I do not wish to vote for, whatever election it is for," she said.

Steve Leese also said he had concerns about compulsory preferential voting in general.

"The only issue with compulsory preferential voting is having to give the likes of One Notion (sic) and Palmer a number rather than a blank box," he said.

"Even knowing my vote won't go to them in the distribution of preferences, I still feel horrible giving them any number."

Alex Johnson, however, said he was a fan of the change, saying he'd also like candidates to have to disclose any political association as well as the source of their funding.

Others said they were not bothered because they would not vote.