Compost facility gets go-ahead from council

APPROVAL has been given to a company proposing to generate up to 30,000 tonnes of soil conditioning material from a composting facility located north of Childers.

Bundaberg Regional Council Planning and Development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said it was envisaged the facility would be operational this year and produce upwards of 30,000 tonnes of final product within seven years.

"The plant will operate year round from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 6am and 6pm,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The use of organic and non-organic products ... are to be put in place.

"Filter mud, a by-product of sugar cane production, will be utilised in the production process.

"Other materials including plant material, animal manure, and cardboard paper products will also be incorporated.”